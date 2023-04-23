As of 8AM Sunday: We start the day with a beautiful sunrise and cooler temps! The cold front that moved through yesterday in conjunction with clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to drop around 20 degrees compared to this time yesterday. We will warm up into the 70s today with lots of sunshine to enjoy! The stretch of below average highs will continue throughout the week.

Tonight, an increase of moisture will give us increasing cloud cover and a chance of some showers overnight. High pressure builds in Monday to give us clearer skies until the middle of the week.