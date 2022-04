As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the low to mid 50s across the majority of the CSRA. Today is Earth Day and we’ll see lots of sunshine and warmer temps in the low to mid 80s. The weekend looks nice and warm as well with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 80s.

For Monday we’ll call it hot as we’ll see the first 90 temp of the season. Finally a few showers are in the forecast for Tuesday.