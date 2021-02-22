Sunshine returns Tuesday along with Spring like temperatures! – What to expect, check here

Another great day in the CSRA, and the cloud are on the move, we can see mostly cloudy conditions by 9pm tonight. Tonight's low will certainly be warmer also, with that prefrontal warming, and a small wedge forming thanks to high pressure to our northwest, we are sure to warm up quite a bit for tomorrow. The good news is that once the front passes it wont cool us off that much, and we can see higher 60s in our future. That heat in Texas is going to be sliding into the CSRA thanks to an upper level high to our south, and we could potentially see a 70 by Thursday thanks to that. Focusing on these showers tomorrow however, they don't look very intense, only light to moderate rain for much of the CSRA, with only the edges getting any heavy rain. The totals should be around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. This wont help the flooding situation, but it certainly wont exaggerate it either. After the front passes, its back to dry air and clear skies, with a fantastic couple of days ahead. There is a snag for next weekend, as multiple systems threaten to pass through, and temperatures drop once again.