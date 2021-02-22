Sunshine returns Tuesday along with Spring like temperatures! – What to expect, check here

High pressure will move in tonight and be with us through Thursday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures. We’ll have a cold front here by late Thursday night, this will give us cooler temperatures for Friday and a few showers. We’ll have to watch that front over the weekend as it looks to stall to our south with possible increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clearing skies. Low: 38
Tuesday: Sunny. High: 69
Tuesday night: Clear. Low: 39
Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 72