As of 7PM Monday- It was the first of many hot days to come! 90’s will stick around all week long, and we will heat all the way up to 97 degrees by Thursday. Today we had a few isolated storms, but nothing severe. Tomorrow sunshine will return, and sunny skies will continue all week. Our next chance of rain and storms won’t come until the weekend. The rain will cool us down next week, back into the 80’s. Stay cool and hydrated!