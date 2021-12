Low pressure continues to move out to the Northeast…it will take the clouds and rain with it! Look for sunshine and breezy conditions on tap for Wednesday…a slow warming trend take place Friday through Christmas weekend!

Here’s your forecast…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers early, then clearing late. Low: 36 Rain chance: 50%

Wednesday: Cloudy early, then sunshine and breezy. High: 60

Wednesday night: Clear and cold. Low: 30

Thursday: Sunny and cool. High 57