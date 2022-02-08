Sunshine Over the Next Several Days! Nice Wednesday Ahead.

As of 4PM Tuesday- Today has been cloudy and cool just like yesterday, but the difference is that we didn’t have any rain. The clouds are finally starting to clear, and will be completely out of here by tonight. Tomorrow morning, a few clouds will come back into the area but the afternoon will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow in the 60s, and continue to warm up each day…70 degrees by Saturday! This week will be mostly dry with just a slight chance of showers on Super Bowl Sunday- mostly in our southern counties. Temperatures will be cooler by the end of the weekend and the start of next week.