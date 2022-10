As of 8am Sunday: We have another beautiful, fall day in store for us this Sunday! Lots of sunshine and calm winds will allow us to see high temperatures into the upper 70s-which is on target for this time of year. Overnight lows will be pleasant as well, only making it down to the upper 40s.

Looking at the start of the work week, we will continue our warming trend with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s. Our next chance of rain comes in on Wednesday with a chance of a few isolated showers.