As of 9AM Saturday: Waking up to temperatures in the 50s, it was certainly on the cool side first thing this morning! Skies are a bit hazy, but visibility is improving as we move into the later morning hours. Thanks to high pressure over us, it’s going to be a beautiful day with mostly clear skies and lots of warm sunshine to soak up. We will see high temperatures flirting with 90 degrees- a perfect day to be on the water, at the ballpark or in the back yard!

The second half of the weekend is another story. We’re tracking showers and storms rolling into our area tomorrow afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s. Enjoy your Saturday!