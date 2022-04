As of 7am Monday: Sky is clear with temps in the 40s. Mostly sunny today with highs around 80.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday for the potential for severe storms. Timing now has storms moving into our western lying counties in Georgia around 2pm and into the metro by 3pm to 6pm. Some storms will be severe and could produce large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornados.