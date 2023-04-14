We are finally starting to dry out as a low-pressure system advances toward the northeast. Expect mostly clear skies in its wake, along with cool temperatures in the 50s. Patchy fog is also possible in areas that received rain today.

We kick off the weekend on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds will bring warm temperatures in the 80s. Our attention then turns to a cold front to our west. A few showers are possible Sunday morning. We could have a lull in the activity around noon. Showers and storms fire up during the afternoon as the cold front inches closer. A level 2 slight risk of severe weather is in place for the majority of the CSRA. The primary threat is heavy rain. Secondary threats include damaging winds and large hail. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado, but it doesn’t appear to be likely. Total rainfall amounts will be in the range of 0.10′′–0.5′′, with locally heavier amounts. A brief cooldown is on tap for Monday as highs drop to the 70s, but temperatures rebound to the mid-80s by the second half of the week. Showers and storms return next Saturday.