Sunshine and cooler temperatures return! – Check it out!

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front is now East of the CSRA and we’ll see some showers around this evening before skies start to clear after midnight. High pressure will move in and bring Fall temperatures and sunny skies the next several days. In fact, a few extra shots of cool air will filter down into the state Friday through the weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers ending by Midnight, then clearing. Low 56

Wednesday: Sunny and nice! High 76

Wednesday night: Clear. Low 55

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 82

Friday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High 75

