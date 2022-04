As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. A Frost Advisory remains in effect for Saluda county until 9am this morning. We’ll see another day of sunshine and below average temps today, much of the CSRA will see highs in the low 70s. Becoming partly cloudy tonight and not as cold with morning lows in the upper 40s.

Partly cloudy for Thursday and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.