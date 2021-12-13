Sunny Week with a Warm Up!

As of 5PM Monday- It was such a beautiful day! There was not a cloud in the sky, and despite a cold morning, we climbed up into the mid 60s in some spots. Tomorrow will be a similar story. A cold morning, but lots of sunshine which will warm us up into the 60s.

Temperatures will rise this week all the way into the mid 70s- certainly not feeling like Christmas! Lows will also be warmer, in the 40s and 50s. By this weekend, another system will bring us some showers. Next Monday looks to be a pretty rainy day, and by then temperatures will be cooler.