Sunny Week with a Warm Up!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As of 5PM Monday- It was such a beautiful day! There was not a cloud in the sky, and despite a cold morning, we climbed up into the mid 60s in some spots. Tomorrow will be a similar story. A cold morning, but lots of sunshine which will warm us up into the 60s.

Temperatures will rise this week all the way into the mid 70s- certainly not feeling like Christmas! Lows will also be warmer, in the 40s and 50s. By this weekend, another system will bring us some showers. Next Monday looks to be a pretty rainy day, and by then temperatures will be cooler.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories