It’s a wonderful Wednesday in the CSRA with sunshine and lower dew points! NE winds are driving in below-average temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Temperatures will cool down tonight into the lower to mid-50s. One more day of sunny weather tomorrow, with temperatures flirting with 80 degrees, which is still below-average. Our eye then turns to a low pressure system that will track towards the South Carolina coast. As it does so, moisture will stream into the CSRA starting late Friday into the Memorial Day weekend. It will also be breezy and cooler, with temperatures only in the 60s this weekend. As we make our way through next week, we will continue to have rain chances, but the big story will be the warmup as temperatures approach 90 degrees.