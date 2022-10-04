As of 6PM Tuesday- The sun returned today, which warmed our temperatures into the mid 70s! Since skies will be clear again tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid 40s. These chilly mornings will continue all week, but the afternoons will gradually get warmer. Tomorrow, we will reach the 80 degree mark, and by Friday, some spots will reach the upper 80s.

Dry weather and low humidity sticks around all week. There will be an increase in clouds Friday as a cold front approaches. This will make Friday night a bit warmer, but by Saturday, high temperatures will only be in the mid 70s. Temperatures will slowly rise next week into the 80s with a lot of sunshine.