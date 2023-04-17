10PM Monday- The forecast looks fantastic this week! Today was sunny with cooler temperatures in the low 70s. The sun is sticking around all this week with temperatures getting warmer. We will hit the 80 degree mark tomorrow and mid 80s Wednesday-Friday.

Radiational cooling will occur tonight due to clear skies and light winds. Therefore, temperatures will be chilly in the low to mid 40s. Lows will get warmer throughout the week. There is no rain in the forecast until Saturday.

Our next system will be a cold front passage. This will bring rain and scattered storms Saturday afternoon through evening. Skies will clear again Sunday with a drop in temperatures, back into the low 70s for highs and low 40s for lows. Next week will have below average temperatures with mostly dry and sunny weather again.