Sunny & Warmer for the Rest of the Week!

As of 8AM Wednesday- What a great week its been so far! We started off with cool temperatures once again today in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies were clear besides some patchy fog around the river. Expect sunshine all day long today with barely any clouds. Temperatures will be slightly warmer today than they have been the past few days. We will reach 90 degrees in Augusta and the upper 80s across the rest of the CSRA.

Rain chances stay at 0% until the first half of the weekend. On Sunday, there’s a 20% chance of isolated showers. Those rain chances go up each day next week due to a cold front approaching us. This front will also lower our high temperatures back to the low-mid 80s.