10PM Monday- It was a fantastic day with abundant sunshine and temperatures reaching 70 degrees! Skies remain clear tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s. Valentine’s Day tomorrow will be sunny with low 70s once again. Clouds will move in at night with moisture increasing for our Wednesday. Temperatures will near 80 degrees ahead of our next cold front.

The front will impact us Thursday night into Friday with mostly just showers, but storms can’t be ruled out. As of now, there is no threat for severe weather or heavy rain. Behind the front will be cooler temperatures for the weekend with clear skies. Rain, clouds, and warmer temperatures will all be back for next week.