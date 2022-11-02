As of 4PM Wednesday- It was a pretty nice day, with mostly high level clouds mixed with the sunshine. We’ve had isolated light showers throughout the entire afternoon, but nothing significant. Tonight, the skies will clear a bit, allowing temperatures to drop into the low 50s. It will be a mostly sunny and warm Thursday, with upper 70s and low 80s.

More clouds will move in on Friday, increasing more and more over the weekend. The clouds will keep lows warmer, in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will make it to the low 80s in Augusta. There is a slight chance of isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west along with a trough of low pressure forming by the East Coast.

The clouds will begin to clear Monday but then return throughout the middle of next week as low pressure may impact us. There is a chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday. This will cause high temperatures to drop back down into the low 70s.