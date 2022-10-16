As of 8AM Sunday: We have another beautiful day in the CSRA with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures! We will see highs in the 80s today and Monday, but then big changes are on the way!

Overnight and into Monday, clouds will increase as a cold front approaches our area. The front will bring along mostly dry air, but a few isolated showers may pop up. The biggest change will be in our temperatures! Starting Tuesday, we will see day time highs in the 60s with over night lows in the 30s!! Wednesday and Thursday are alert days as frost is possible before we start a gradual warming trend late next week.