Sunny, Warm Start to the Week…Won’t Last Long

As of 5PM Monday- It was a beautiful start to the week! We saw a lot of sunshine today which warmed us up to the 70s in several locations. Tonight’s lows will be around average in the mid 40s, and skies will remain mostly clear.

Tomorrow will be similar today, being just a degree or so warmer. Sunny skies once again with no rain, and a seasonable night. The changes come on Wednesday….

Clouds will build on Wednesday, with high temperatures around ten degrees cooler. Expect cloudy and rainy conditions on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are going to drop significantly be the end of this week down into the mid 50s as highs, and mid 30s as lows. This weekend, its possible we will see some frost. The below average temperatures are due to a cold wedge setup. It’s still uncertain exactly when conditions will return back to normal, but as of now it looks like next week we will be back into the mid to upper 60s. This is a changing forecast, so stay with us on-air and on the web for updates.