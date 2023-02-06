10PM Monday- It was a beautiful Monday, and Tuesday will be similar with plenty of sunshine! The morning will be cold, in the mid 30s, but the afternoon will warm up nicely into the upper 60s. We will see more Clouds Tuesday evening and Wednesday ahead of our next rain maker.

Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s by the middle of this week. Scattered showers and storms will be here Thursday and Friday. Some storms could be strong to severe. That will be followed by a cool down over the weekend with mid 50s back. Lows will be below freezing, but it will be nice and sunny once again!