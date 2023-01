As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is clear and it’s cold with temps below freezing in the 20s and low 30s. Plenty of sunshine today with cool highs in the low 50s. Clouds increase tonight with morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday due to the potential for severe storms producing heavy rain, strong wind gusts of 40+ mph and an isolated tornado threat.