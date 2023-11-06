Monday Evening Update: Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s. We will warm up nicely though during Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Skies will be sunny with no chance of rain.

The forecast will be similar over the next couple of days. Clouds will increase Thursday evening with mostly cloudy skies Friday through the weekend. There will be scattered showers on Friday and Saturday morning. We’ll have a big cooldown over the weekend with highs falling back into the mid 60s.

60s will stick around for all of next week, and lows will be in the upper 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy with no other chances of rain.