As of 7PM Monday- It was a beautiful start to the work week! There will be clear skies tonight which will allow temperatures to drop into the low 40s. Tomorrow, it will heat up quickly to the upper 70s and low 80s. Sunshine is expected for the first half of the day, but by around 5PM clouds will move in from the West. This is ahead of a cold front that is bring severe weather over much of the south tonight and tomorrow. Fortunately for us, the front will weaken significantly by the time it reaches the CSRA. Only light rain showers are expected overnight Wednesday from round 2AM-7AM. By late Wednesday morning, the sun will return!

High temperatures will stay above average this week and then will drop to the low 70s over the weekend. Lows will be mild most days in the 50s thanks to clouds overnight. There will be a couple chillier mornings in the 40s when the clouds are more sparse.

More clouds move in Friday along with an additional system headed our way. Isolated to scattered showers are in the forecast for Halloween weekend and Halloween itself Monday. By the middle of next week, sunny skies will be back.