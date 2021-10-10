Sunny Sunday! Nice Week Ahead

As of 8AM Sunday- It probably doesn’t look like a sunny Sunday if you’re stepping outside this morning. We are waking up to very overcast skies. However, a northerly wind is bringing in dry air and that will help clear our skies by this afternoon. There is no rain in the forecast today, and expect just a few fair weather clouds later in the day. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s, keeping us around average for this time of year.

There are still flood warnings in effect for Washington, Johnson, and Saluda counties until further notice. They will likely be lifted, but there has been a lot of rain accumulation in those areas already. And while we do not expect more rain, the levels need to recede until they can be lifted.

We will have a warming trend this week that brings us to the upper 80s by Wednesday. Low temperatures will stay pretty consistent in the low 60s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the most part all week and dry conditions. By the weekend, a frontal passage will bring isolated to scattered showers on Saturday, and the high temperatures will drop to the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.