As of 7AM Sunday- It’s a nice sunny morning! No need to worry about the rain for your morning and afternoon, but this evening you may need to keep an eye on radar if headed to a fireworks show. Outdoor plans do not need to be canceled since storm coverage will be isolated. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for the eastern half of the CSRA. I do not believe severe weather will occur, but if it does, it will be from gusty winds. Remember to head inside immediately if you hear thunder or see lightning. Tonight will be hot with temperatures in the 80s but feeling like 90+.

Typical July weather sticks around for the rest of Independence Day Weekend and all of next week, with little changes. Isolated to scattered storms will be possible each day, and there will be a brief spike in temperatures by the end of the week. Highs will not surpass the mid 90s, but it will be humid with all the moisture around. The heat index will be around 105 degrees, so heat advisories are possible in parts of the CSRA. There will not be much heat relief from the rain, since coverage will not be widespread.