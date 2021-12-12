Sunny Sunday! Dry & Warm Week Ahead

As of 7AM Sunday- After a few cloudy and rainy days, we finally will have sunshine again! Today will be sunny and cooler, only reaching the low 60s. Tonight will be cold in the low 30s.

Sun sticks around into next week, with no rain in the forecast until the following week. Temperatures will gradually rise into the mid 70s as highs, which is well above average for this time of the year. We are currently above our average amount of rainfall for the month of December thanks to the cold front passage yesterday. However, after an extremely dry November, we are still suffering from a moderate drought in the CSRA.