As of 6:30PM Saturday- We started out very sunny this morning, but as the Low to our north brought more moisture, we got a lot cloudier, a lot cooler, and the winds sped up. Skies will luckily clear up now leading to a beautiful night and clear start to tomorrow. We will start out the morning cold again, with a Frost Advisory from 3AM-8AM for every county except for Johnson, and Emanuel. Expect lows in the mid to low 30s. We will warm up in the afternoon, making it into the low 70s.

Warming trend continues Monday, with temperatures in the 80s all week long. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. We will be partly cloudy for the first half of the week. Showers return Thursday and partially into Friday. Low pressure will likely develop over Easter Weekend, bringing more showers and storms. Temperatures will cool down into the 70s.