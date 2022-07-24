As of 7:30AM Saturday: It was a warm and muggy morning, with temperatures in the mid 70s. We had even more sunshine this morning, than yesterday. It only shows that we’ve finally returned to summer. However, with that of course, comes the heat. We have been below average for much of the month, but we are starting to see a shift, as we become closer to, and even above average. Yesterday was the first day in a while that we were above average at 95, and today will be no different. Across the CSRA expect the afternoon and evening temperature to be in the mid 90s once again. The heat index will of course be higher even still with the humidity, and rising temperatures, be prepared for the low 100s.

With the typical summer setup, we will have the possibility of a few pop up showers and storms for this afternoon and evening. They will likely start around 2pm, and last until 8pm. They shouldn’t get severe, so the only impacts will be isolated heavy rain, and a few strikes of lighting. This will be the story for much of the coming work week.