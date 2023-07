As of 8AM Sunday: I scream, you scream, we all scream- it’s HOT! Luckily, it’s National Ice Cream Day so you have a good reason to cool down with a sweet treat! Today will be mostly sunny, with clouds mixing in this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s and there’s a chance of isolated showers/storms popping up in the afternoon to evening hours. After today, the heat is on, as we trend towards highs in the upper 90s next week. Stay cool and enjoy the rest of your weekend!