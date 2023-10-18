Wednesday Evening Update:

Chilly nights and comfortable afternoons continue… Temperatures will fall into the low 40s tonight with clear skies and calm winds. We’ll warm up into the low 70s Thursday with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Clouds will move in during the evening hours ahead of our next cold front. There will be scattered showers and a few weak thunderstorms from around 8AM – 8PM Friday. The rain should be ending in Augusta around sunset, so there will still be time to head to the Georgia-Carolina state fair!

Once the cold front passes, dry air will move in behind it with sunshine expected again Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be breezy with similar temperatures to what we’ve had all this week. Sunny and dry days all of next week as well.