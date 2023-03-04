As of 9AM Saturday: If you wanted the first weekend in March to feel like spring, you are in luck! For the next several days you can put the umbrella away and pull out your sunglasses! High pressure is building into the area allowing us to enjoy some beautiful blue, clear skies. Saturday and Sunday both will be full of sunshine with warm, spring-like days in the 70s. Along with the sunglasses, you may want to have some tissues handy, as pollen is prevalent for the next 4 days. Enjoy your weekend!