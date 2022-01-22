Sunny Skies and Below Average Temperatures Dominate The Coming Week

As of 7PM Saturday- A beautiful end to the day, after a snowy start. Some places saw well over an inch, but almost everyone in the northern and central counties saw something. Temperatures were still cool today, with the high sticking in the mid to low 40s. This should change tomorrow, when we get into the 50s once again. The lows will remain cold, with temperatures tomorrow morning in the 20s, well below freezing, so you may want to layer up when you head out.

Our next chance of rain is Tuesday, and it is just rain, no winter precipitation but it could get fairly heavy, and a little lightning and thunder isn’t entirely out of the question. Temperatures will remain below average all week.