Sunny Skies, and a Warm Christmas

As of 7:00AM: It’s another sunny day in the CSRA, but it’s a chilly one. Temperatures were in the low 30s this morning, and are likely to stay in the upper 50s for highs later. Colder air is being circulated in from the north, but big changes are coming. More moisture and heat is on its way for this Christmas weekend.

Temperatures are going to stay very warm for next week as well, but as the moisture builds so too will the clouds. We are likely to have a cold front come through later next week, and with the moisture we will have expect multiple days of showers.