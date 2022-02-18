Sunny Skies And A Great Weekend Ahead

As of 4:30PM Friday: The cold front from last night has cooled us off by around 13 degrees. Today’s high was just shy of 70, while yesterday we were breaking heat records. Luckily for us the storms that resulted from the cold front, weren’t overly powerful, but they did bring a lot of rain in a short amount of time. Temperatures are going to continue to stay on the cooler side while still reaching and hovering slightly above average. Mornings are where the big changes will be felt, with freezing conditions possible once again.

We do have a warm up coming, as we start the work week, however we will also be in the path of many showers and potential storms.