Sunday Morning Update: Hello Sunshine! The sunrise was beautiful this morning and sunny conditions will prevail to wrap up the first weekend of the year. As high pressure builds in from the west, what little fair weather clouds we have around this morning will clear out and we will get to enjoy a nice winter day. Temperatures will be just slightly below normal today, topping off in the mid 50s. With clear skies and calm winds overnight, lows will be on the chilly side, right at freezing.