Saturday Morning Update: The first Saturday in August is going to be right on target for where we should be this time of year! Patchy morning fog will clear to give us a warm, humid day with temperatures in the low 90s. While the majority of the CSRA will stay dry today with just partly to mostly sunny skies, there is a bit of moisture to our south that may bring isolated afternoon showers to the southern CSRA. The better chance of more widespread afternoon showers will move in Sunday. Enjoy your weekend!