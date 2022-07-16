As of 8AM Saturday- We have nice sunny skies to kick off the morning! By the late afternoon, more clouds will move in along with storms firing up. These will be brief, with not a lot of widespread rain or rainfall accumulation. The storms are not expected to be severe, and they will end when the sun goes down. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Heating up by a degree or two for Sunday, with lower rain chances. Just a quick isolated shower possible with mostly sunshine. Rain chances stay between 20-40% this week, so on the low side. Temperatures will hover around average in the low to mid 90s. Overall, a typical summertime week!