As of 9AM Saturday-

Happy weekend! More of the same this morning with continued chilly temps with dry conditions. Temperatures are now warming into the mid 60s and low 70s. It will be a mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be very similar with just more cloud cover and slightly warmer temperatures.

Next week, we will begin to heat things up. Temperatures will be back into the low 90s Monday and then into the mid 90s by the middle of the week. Fortunately, the humidity will not be out of control, so it shouldn’t be feeling much hotter than the actual air temperature. This should be the last round of summer heat this year! There will be partly cloudy skies all week with no rain.

A dry cold front will pass late Thursday or early Friday. This will cool temperatures down into the low 60s for lows and mid to upper 80s for highs, so more “Fall-like.” Showers will be possible next weekend.