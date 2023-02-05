6PM Sunday- I hope you had a great weekend and enjoyed the sunshine! Temperatures will drop into upper 30s tonight for most of the CSRA with clear skies and breezy conditions for your Monday morning. There will be abundant sunshine all day long with highs in the low to mid 60s.

The weather pattern stays dry for now, but there will be more clouds Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s during the middle of the week. Our next rain maker will move in Thursday with scattered showers through Friday. There could be some lingering showers into Saturday morning but the rest of the weekend will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs back in the 50s and lows near freezing.