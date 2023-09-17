Sunday Evening Forecast: It was a rainy Sunday morning, at least for most of the CSRA! 2-3″ of rain fell in portions of Aiken, Saluda, and Edgefield counties, and around 1-1.5″ was recorded around Augusta. We no longer have any rain, and skies are beginning to clear. Tonight will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 50s.

Monday will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and below normal temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80s, not just for tomorrow, but over the next several days. Lows will fall a bit as well into the mid 50s. We’ll see an increase in clouds Thursday and Friday and potential rain and storms over the weekend.

Models are picking up on a low pressure area developing along the Northeastern Florida Coast, but there is a lot of uncertainty on the intensity and track. As of now, keeping rain chances at 30%, but there is a chance we could have a lot more rain than that, or barely any rain at all. Stay with us throughout the week for updates!