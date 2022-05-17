As of 6PM Tuesday- It was a warm and sunny Tuesday! Tonight, skies will remain clear and temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and HOT! Highs are climbing into the mid 90s. Temperatures will continue to rise, ending the week in the upper 90s. We will remain dry and sunny until the weekend. Expect some showers and storms over the weekend and next week. This will bring us some much needed heat relief. Highs will drop back into the low to mid 80s for next week. Stay cool!