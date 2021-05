EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WJBF) - A local family wants justice after an Edgefield County man's murder during a home invasion. The crime from more than a decade ago is this month's Cold Case Project.

Nearly 11 years ago, the lives of a mother, brother and two young girls changed when someone broke into the home of Larry Donnell Sanders Jr and left him dead. But before we talk about how his life ended, we want to shine a light on his 28 years here.