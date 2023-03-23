AS OF 5 PM: It’s a warm and sunny afternoon with above-average temperatures in the lower 80s. Expect clear skies tonight, which will allow for patchy fog to develop going towards daybreak on Friday. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s. The fog burns off later in the morning and gives way to abundant sunshine. Add in southwesterly winds, and temperatures are going to soar into the upper 80s. We will likely break our record high of 87 set back in 2007. Friday night brings clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s. This is all ahead of an approaching cold front that will trigger showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly during the morning. Right now, the severe weather threat is low, with the main threat being damaging winds. In addition to the stormy weather, temperatures will continue to be warm in the lower 80s with non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 30 mph. We get a brief break from the action going into Saturday night before moisture returns in the form of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Right now, it is too early to tell whether or not we will see any severe weather. What we will see is heavy rain as a front stalls. Shower and storm chances continue through Tuesday morning. Isolated flash flooding could occur where thunderstorms train. The temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s and 70s going through the remainder of the week. Additional shower and thunderstorm activity is possible Friday into next weekend.