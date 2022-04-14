As of 4:30PM Thursday: A cloudy but warm day today, with temperatures in the lower 80s. We did have a chance of showers today, which luckily looks to have dropped dramatically. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a stray pop up shower, but anything really strong is unlikely. We will continue the warm trend for tomorrow, as the skies opens up, but changes come for this weekend.

Heavy rain is expected Saturday morning into the afternoon. There is a chance for lightning and gusty winds, but these should be mostly heavy rain. Showers could pop up on Easter Sunday as well, but they don’t appear to be as strong as Saturday’s system. Cooler air will come through after the weekend, leading to a very cool and chilly start to the next work week.