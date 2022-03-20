As of 7AM Sunday- Happy first day of Spring! Today will be great for outdoor plans. Expect sunshine all day long with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow will be very chilly though…Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, so be sure to bundle up when leaving for work.

This week we will warm up into the upper 70s and even 80 degrees in some spots. Clouds will build on Tuesday as our next rainmaker approaches. It’s likely we will have another severe weather threat on Wednesday. As of now, expect rain and storms beginning in the late morning and continuing on and off until the day ends. Conditions will improve Thursday with a bit of a cool down. We will even drop below average next weekend into the upper 60s.