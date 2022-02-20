Sunny, Dry & Breezy Sunday.

As of 8AM Sunday- We are starting out cold once again in the upper 20s and low 30s. Today will be similar to yesterday with sunshine and mild temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Humidity will be very low and winds will be breezy with gusts up to 15 mph. Tonight, we will see increasing clouds which will keep our lows a bit warmer. Tomorrow there will be partly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible.

The big story this week is the heat! Temperatures will be rising into the 70s and 80s all week long with lows in the upper 50s. Isolated showers stay in the forecast throughout the week.

By the weekend, we will go back to average temperatures, and a cold front will bring scattered showers on Sunday. Once the front passes, temperatures will cool down further into the upper 50s with lows back in the 30s.