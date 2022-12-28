7AM Wednesday- Good morning! Temperatures are very cold once again today in the low to upper 20s. The wind chill is in the teens where areas have 5+ mph winds. There is some patchy fog, but otherwise clear skies. It will be sunny all day with cool afternoon temperatures. We will reach the mid to upper 50s, so a little bit warmer than it has been.

Tomorrow will be the last round of 20 degree temperatures, and by the afternoon it will finally be back into the 60s! A system is headed our way late Friday which will increase cloud cover and bring showers overnight into New Years Eve. Expect a very cloudy and wet holiday, but rain should begin to clear out in time for fireworks. By the afternoon on New Years Day, the sun will come out and temperatures are going way up to the 70s!

The first week of January will be warm with a long stretch of low 70s. It will be a rainy and cloudy middle of the week, followed by a slight cool down for the weekend.