As of 6PM Monday- It’s been an interesting day temperature wise. This morning, we reached the low 70s in Augusta, then quickly dropped into the 50s! The southern CSRA remained warm all day, while the rest of us dealt with a cold wedge. It was also a very cloudy Monday, but now clouds are clearing. Tomorrow morning will be sunny with temperatures in the 40s. We will warm into the mid to upper 60s across the majority of the area by the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise into the 70s on Wednesday with more clouds moving in. The week will end in the upper 80s, which will carry over into next week. The next several days will be dry, with a chance of rain not coming until next Tuesday.